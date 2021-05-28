Apple AirPods Max get $31 price cut in rare wireless headphones deal

The AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy — and among the priciest. Luckily, Amazon offers a discount on Apple's high-end ear cans to help ease the strain off your wallet.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice AirPods Max on sale for $518. Usually, these headphones cost $549, so you're saving $31. Just $2 shy of the AirPod Max's lowest price ever, it's one of the best Apple deals you can get right now.

AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $518 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a discount of $31 on the Apple AirPods Max. This marks an all-time low price for these Apple headphones. They house powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors for an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are our new favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Design-wise, the AirPods Max are premium, minimalist and chic. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

Despite their weight, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

This deal probably won't last long, so be sure to grab them while you still can.