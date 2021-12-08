Anker Soundcore Life Q30 noise-cancelling headphones drop to $59 at Amazon

Amazon's epic daily deals continue with excellent discounts on Anker Soundcore Life wireless headphones. Act fast, and you can snag these excellent noise cancelling 'phones for a budget price.

Today only, Amazon offers the Soundcore Life Q30 for just $59. Typically, these headphones cost $89, so that's $30 in savings and their biggest discount yet. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Today only, save $30 on Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. With active-noise cancelling, excellent call quality and up to 40 hours of playtime (60 hours in standard mode), the Life Q30 gives you more bang for your buck.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones offer the same features you'd find on premium headphones for less. They feature 40mm full range drivers, active-noise cancelling, touch control, and up to 40 hours of playtime.

As we found in our Soundcore Life Q30 review, they provide class-leading battery life, bold sound and a durable, elegant design. We were also fond of the dedicated Soundcore app and gave the Life Q30 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real world testing, the Life Q30's noise-cancellation did a great job at blocking out surrounding noise. In terms of sound, the headphones' 40mm Silk Diaphragm Drivers pumped out deep, thumping lows fit for bass lovers. And with a long Bluetooth range of up to 50 feet, you can enjoy distortion-free music as you roam around the house.

Design-wise, the Life Q30 look and feel every but as premium as their expensive competitors. Made of polyurethane, leather, and steel, these headphones are durable. The gold embossed Soundcore logo on each ear cup afford them a minimalist yet stylish appeal.

Simply put, Soundcore Life Q30 headphones give you the best value for the price. At just $59, they're a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a solid Beats headphones alternative.