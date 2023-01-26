Anker portable charging accessories are up to 50% off at Amazon today

Anker power banks and charging accessories are up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab) today. This means you can finally replace or pick up a spare charging brick, charging station, wireless charging pad or charging cable (s) for less. The biggest discount from the sale goes to the Anker 100W USB-C 2 Port Charger (opens in new tab) which is now $45. It typically retails for $90 so that's $45 in savings which is 50% off — its biggest discount yet.

Compact, powerful, and travel ready with its foldable plug design, this power brick charges up to 2 devices simultaneously. It packs 100W of power to juice up laptops, tablets, phones, and just about any other USB-C mobile device. Use a USB-C to USB-C cable (opens in new tab) to charge USB-C devices or USB-C to Lightning cable (opens in new tab) to charge Lightning devices (both sold separately).

The Anker 100W USB-C 2 Port charger works with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, ThinkPad, Pixelbook, Surface Book, iPhone, iPad, Galaxy devices, Pixel phone and more.

Whether you're specifically looking for Apple accessory deals or a means of charging multiple mobile devices at a time, don't miss Amazon's Anker sale.

See our favorite discounts below.

Anker portable charging accessories

(opens in new tab) Anker 626 Magnetic Battery: $70 $45 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the 5000mAh foldable Anker 626 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for iPhone. It has a built-in foldable kickstand to your iPhone propped up on a flat surface for convenient viewing. The powerful magnet aligns perfectly with your iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 and snaps into the back of your phone. At 0.5 inches slim, it's so slim that you can still use your phone with one hand to take calls or selfies for the Gram. Choose from an assortment of colors including purple, white, blue and green. .

(opens in new tab) Anker 715 Nano II 65W Charger: $50 $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the Anker 715 Nano II 65W USB-C charger brick. It works with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, iPhones, iPads, Pixel, Galaxy phone and more and just about any other USB-C compatible mobile device.

(opens in new tab) Anker 100W 2-Port Charger: $90 $45 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Anker 100W 2-Port USB-C charger. Its dual port design lets you charge up to 2 mobile devices simultaneously. Although it's super compact, it packs 100W of power to juice up laptops, tablets, smartphones and other USB-C enabled devices. It works with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, Pixelbook, iPhone, iPad, Galaxy devices, Pixel phone and other USB-C gadgets.