¡Ándale! Only a few more hours left of $200 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are ticking away, and that includes this deal on Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet.

For just a few more hours, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $699 at Samsung. (opens in new tab) Typically, it retails for $899, so that's a savings of $200. It's the lowest price we've seen for this tablet yet!.

Plus, if you have a trade-in, you can get it as low as $199!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $699 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for Cyber Monday. With a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz, the tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. Equipped with 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Earlier this year, Samsung released the advanced version of their flagship Galaxy Tab S8 — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Rocking a large, 12.4-inch 8K AMOLED 120 Hz display, the reason to upgrade has never been so picture perfect.

With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8th Gen 1 64-bit processor and 8GB RAM, performance is snappy and reliable. Plus, keep all your memories close with 128GB of expandable storage.

A formidable rival to the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab S8+ ships with an S Pen for note-taking and doodling alike. Plus, it supports a detachable keyboard (sold seperately) so it can easily act as a 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

With a weight of 1.27 pounds and 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is super portable. It's lighter an thinner than Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

All that said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gives the iPad Pro a run for its money. It's an excellent choice of a powerful tablet for all things streaming, productivity, and more. This deal is only going on for a few more hours, so don't delay!

