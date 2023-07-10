Amazon Prime Day preview: MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro for $1,799

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is an absolute masterclass in performance, boasting the wildly powerful M2 Pro chip, making it easily one of the best laptops you can buy right now. And just in time for Prime Day, it's currently $200 off at Amazon.

Yes, you read that right, Amazon now offers the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip for $1,799. It's normally priced at $1,999, so that's $200 off and just $50 shy of its lowest price ever. Not only is this one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year — it's also one of the best top-rated laptop deals out there right now.

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook you can get, Amazon offer theMacBook Air M1 for just $749. Despite its age, it's still a great value for the price.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

You can now save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro on Amazon. This powerful Apple MacBook is built with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is the most powerful MacBook ever, featuring a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip review, we noted its premium performance, 14+ hour battery life, and plentiful amount of ports. And with its vibrant high-resolution display and outstanding speakers, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip earned the a 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Its multi-core score of 14,965 in the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test solidified the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro as an unbeatable powerhouse. In general, the company's Apple silicon chip series has been nearly undefeatable, and this is no exception.

When compared to the category average (6,173), it manages a score more than twice as high. And it scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches). It also has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

