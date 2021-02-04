Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bundle amounts to $60 in savings

If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him or her, you might find interest in this deal. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon is taking $35 off its best-selling tablet for reading.

Amazon currently has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $94.99. Usually, this e-reader retails for $129.99, so that's $30 off its normal price. Even better, you get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free (a $30 value). Altogether, you're saving $60 with this deal. Kindle Unlimited lets you access over a million ebooks, magazines, and audiobooks —all in one place. Best Buy offers the same deal.

Kindle Paperwhite deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $130 now $95 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Even better, Amazon is tossing in a 3-month free Kindle Unlimited for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30). View Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market. It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, five LED front lights, and 8GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this Kindle, in our Kindle Oasis review, we liked its sleek, waterproof design and responsive touchscreen. Just like the high-end Oasis e-reader, the Paperwhite is waterproof, for worry-free reading by the pool or even in the bathtub.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so you'll want to jump on it while you still can.