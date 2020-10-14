Amazon Kindle Oasis now $75 off in Prime Day deal

I've spent considerable time during the pandemic relaxing with a book, something I didn't do nearly enough before. While I've lugged my novels around the house, a new Prime Day deal is seriously tempting me to buy an eReader.

Amazon is selling the Kindle Oasis for $175, or $75 off the retail price for the ad-supported version. If you don't want ads, the ad-free Kindle Oasis is $195, down from $270. This is the lowest price we've seen on this product, which is one of the best eReaders on the market.

Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $175 now $250 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can shift the color temp from white to amber. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.

Kindle Oasis (ad-free): was $269 now $195 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can shift the color temp from white to amber. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.

One of the best eReaders on the market, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a pixel per inch density of 300. You can adjust the white balance from pure white to more amber to relax your eyes or match the color of pages on a book.

This eReader has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons and thin display bezels. While it charges using an outdated MicroUSB port, the Oasis can last four weeks on a charge if you read each day for 30 minutes.

Oh, and the Oasis, which has a responsive touch panel, is waterproof, so you can read out by the pool or not worry about a light rain shower.

In our Amazon Kindle Oasis review, we gave the eReader a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award, stating that the device "provides a premium reading experience with the ability to read just about anywhere."