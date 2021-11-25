Amazon Black Friday deals: Echo Show 5 for $45 — lowest price ever

Amazon's Black Friday deals extravaganza slashes up to 47% off Echo Show devices.

As part of the sale, the 2021Amazon Echo Show 5 is $44.99. Normally, it retails for $85, so you're saving $45 with this deal. This is the Echo Show 5's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.

It's also one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Echo Show Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $45 @ Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $45 @ Amazon

This Amazon Black Friday deals knocks $45 off the 2021 Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

If you want a bigger display, save $40 on the 2021 Echo Show 8. Now at its best price yet, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

Although we didn't review the Echo Show 5, positive feedback from happy owners praised its compact design and great video calling. What's more, the Echo Show 5 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This means you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic or recipes via voice commands.

