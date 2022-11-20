Amazon Black Friday 2022: LG Gram 12th Gen Intel laptop gets massive $500 price cut

Black Friday 2022 is almost here and retailers are wasting no time dropping early deals. Amazon currently offers the LG Gram 16 12 Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $1,199 (opens in new tab). That's a shocking $500 below its normal price of $1,699 — its biggest discount yet. This marks an all-time low price for this LG notebook among today's best Black Friday laptop deals.

As an alternative, BuyDig offers the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered LG Gram 16 Laptop for $899 ($500 off) (opens in new tab). Use coupon, "GRAM" at checkout to drop the price down to $899.

LG Gram 16 Laptop: $1,699 $1,199 @Amazon

Save $500 on the 2022 LG Gram 16Z90Q Laptop. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD. In our LG Gram 16 review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection.

The 2022 LG Gram 16 Ultrabook is a lightweight Intel EVO laptop — primed for work and play. College students and business pros will benefit from its powerful performance, great webcam, reliability and security.

1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for moving files and adding storage.

In our LG Gram 16 review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection. We rate the 16-inch LG Gram an overall rating of 4 out 5-stars for these attributes and its solid performance. The LG Gram in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core 1260P 12-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD.

For a 16-inch laptop, the LG Gram 16 is super-portable. At 2.64 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, it's significantly lighter than the MacBook Pro 16 (opens in new tab) (4.7 pounds, 0.7-inches).

If you want a portable big screen laptop with strong performance and long battery life, the LG Gram 16 is a solid buy. Especially at $500 off in this epic Black Friday laptop deal.