AirPods Pro price crashes to $219 in rare Apple deal

Significant AirPods Pro price drops are rare, which is why we're excited to share this deal with you. While supplies last, you can scoop up our favorite wireless earbuds for a stellar price.

Currently, Verizon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $219.99. Usually, these earbuds retail for $250, so that's $30 off their normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen these AirPods drop down to. By comparison, it's $15 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

In fact, it's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen this year.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. Score them now for their lowest price yet. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and sweat resistance.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their extremely comfortable design and seamless pairing. We gave the AirPods Pro our Editor's Choice award for their clear, balanced sound and decent noise cancellation.

As for design, the AirPods Pro has a larger housing than Apple's standard AirPods. Their ergonomic shape enhances comfort and secures the earbuds in place while you wear them.

Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life. The included charging case juices up the AirPods Pro five to six times before it needs recharging.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro effortless pair to our device, thanks to their built-in Apple H1 chip. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Simply put, the AirPods Pros are better than the standard AirPods in nearly every way. So if you're looking for some comfortable earbuds for videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or Macbook, the AirPods Pro earbuds are a smart choice.

As a reminder, this AirPods Pro deal is only as good as stock permits, so act fast to snag them at an incredible price.