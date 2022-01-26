AirPods Pro fall to their lowest price so far this year: Daily Deals

Today's a good day, as the latest AirPods Pro have fallen to just $179 — their lowest price this year so far.

Not only that, but with $50 discounts on the latest MacBook Pros and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for under $100 and $600 off the impressive MSI Summit 2-in-1, now's the best time to save big on the latest tech.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $69 (nice) off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149.99 now $99.99 @ woot!

Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds pack premium power into an entry-level price package — massive two-way dynamic drivers with powerful bass, powerful noise cancellation, and a premium, comfortable design for long listening sessions.

MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO: was $1,599 now $999 @ Newegg after rebate

With a massive $600 off, this convertible ultrabook is a serious powerhouse with serious affordability. Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you get a touch pen included for creative usability.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon

If you can afford to splurge, save $50 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 512GB of SSD storage. You'll find the same 8-core M1 Pro chip in here too, alongside the 14-core GPU, 16GB unified memory and vivid 14-inch display.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 (512GB): was $2,499 now $2,449 @ Amazon

If you can afford to splurge, save $50 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 with 512GB of SSD storage. You'll find the same 8-core M1 Pro chip in here too, alongside the 14-core GPU, 16GB unified memory and vivid 16-inch display.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

Now $500 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard is at a stellar, Black Friday price. This powerful rug packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.