AirPods Pro drop to $199 ahead of Apple event, hit their lowest price ever

The AirPods Pro earbuds are among the best wireless earbuds to buy and among the priciest. That's why we're excited to bring you this deal that marks them down to a stellar price ahead of Apple's September event.

Currently, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. Normally, these earbuds retail for $250, so that's $50 off their normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this year.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro pack active noise cancellation and good sound quality into a comfortable, sweat-resistant design.

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones.

Besides active noise cancellation, they feature hands-free Siri voice control and IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed by their extremely comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. We gave the AirPods Pro the Editor's Choice award for their clear, balanced sound and decent noise-cancellation.

The AirPods Pro has a larger housing than the standard AirPods. The buds' ergonomic shape enhances comfort and secures the earbuds in place while you wear them.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro's Apple H1 chip allowed for seamless device pairing. To connect the earbuds, we simply opened the AirPods Pro case and pressed Connect when the pop-up menu appeared.

In a nutshell, the AirPods Pro is better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. If you're looking for a comfy pair of buds for videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or Macbook, the AirPods Pro is a solid choice.

At this price, we have a feeling these AirPods Pro will sell out fast, so we recommend you nab them while you can.