The new AirPods Pro are still $159 in huge post Black Friday deal

Black Friday has come and gone, but this incredible AirPods Pro deal is still here — droping their price to the lowest ever.

Walmart first reduced the price of AirPods Pro 2 to just $159 as an early Black Friday saving, but this discount is still up. Whether it's in stock near you is a different question, because it's available only for in-store purchase.

For $10 more, you can secure some of the new incoming stock on Amazon with a price at just $169. For the AirPods Pro, that's still an amazing price.

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $80 off the AirPods Pro for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price.

Apple's new AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessor with the same ergonomic shape for a comfortable fit.

Black Friday 2021 is still dropping tons of fantastic deals on today's most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.