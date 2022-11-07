AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest-ever price in surprising early Black Friday deal

Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2nd generation (opens in new tab)have just crashed to their lowest-ever price in a mighty impressive Black Friday headphones deal.

Yes, this is a rather small $15 discount, but if you know anything about Apple and its tendency to drop prices, the tiniest of discounts on the company's brand-new items are significant!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the brand new 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life.

As you can read in our 5-star AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we absolutely love Apple's new pro-tier earbuds, which are a huge update on the first-gen with an upgraded H2 processor, better battery life, vastly improved active noise cancellation, and revamped touch controls.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for audiophiles.

Speaking of audiophiles, the new custom-built driver and amplifier pair with the onboard H2 chip to deliver deeply immersive sound quality with plenty of warm depth and crisp fidelity to the mids and highs. The adaptive EQ also helps here too, by tuning the music in real-time, based on the earbud fit.

Oh, and that battery life is so much better! As a first-gen AirPods Pro user, this was the only real pain point of my time with them — four hours is not enough. But now, with an easy listening time of six and a half hours on one charge, this is far better for longer commutes.

Taking everything into account, it’s impossible not to consider the AirPods Pro 2 as your next wireless earbuds upgrade. And at this lower price, now may be the best time to buy them.