AirPods 2 deal drops price to $127, an all-time low

Apple AirPods Gen 2 is among the best wireless earbuds around. And if you a limited time, you can snag it for its lowest price yet.

Today only, you can get the AirPods 2 for just $127 at Newegg. That's $32 off its $159 list price and the cheapest these AirPods have ever been.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Apple AirPods 2: was $159 now $127 @ Newegg

Today only, you can save $32 off the 2nd generation AirPods. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's earbuds. This is one of the best headphone deals available right now. View Deal

The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods.

The AirPods 2 is powered by Apple's latest H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the AirPods 2 and loved their lightweight, comfortable design and hands-free Siri integration. They awarded the AirPods 2 an Editor's Choice award for good quality sound.

When Tom's Guide watched four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streamed YouTube videos, listened to a full album, and talked on the phone for 30-minutes, the AirPods 2 stayed powered for 4 hours and 49 minutes.

This AirPods deal is only as good as stock permits, so be sure to scoop them up while you still can.