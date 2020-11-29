Act fast! LG 34-inch monitor drops to $250 in epic Cyber Monday deal

There's a good chance your new work situation recommends, if not requires, you to own a monitor. Having a second screen is a great way of increasing productivity by offloading windows or browser tabs away from your laptop or tablet. Luckily, Cyber Monday is bringing steep discounts on monitors of all shapes and sizes.

The LG 34WL500-B 34-inch monitor is now $250 at Best Buy following a generous $100 discount. That is a fantastic price for such a large display from a reputable company. And things only get better when you dig into the specs and features (more on that below).

This is undoubtedly one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, and a great option for anyone who needs a large screen at a low price.

LG 34WL500-B 34-inch monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

This 34-inch LG monitor has a 2560 x 1080 (WFHD) resolution, a 5-millisecond response time and a 75Hz refresh rate. The 34-inch panel has an anti-glare finish and connects to your desktop or laptop with either one of two HDMI ports. View Deal

If you're looking for a large monitor with great picture quality, the LG 34WL500 34-ich monitor is a nice option at its reduced price.

While we haven't reviewed this particular monitor, LG has a good reputation in the industry, and the 4.6-star user reviews are a telling sign.

This monitor also has some great specs and features. For one, it's massive, at 34 inches. The extra-wide aspect ratio means you can comfortably have multiple windows open at once, and the 2560 x 1080-pixel resolution will keep everything looking sharp. The colors should also be quite vibrant given that the monitor supports HDR10.

This isn't a gaming monitor but it has a respectable 5-millisecond response time and 75Hz refresh rate so games and videos should look smooth. As for ports, you get two HDMI inputs for plugging into your laptop or desktop.

