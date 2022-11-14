Act fast! Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti is now $230 off in huge early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 is kicking up a storm of stellar price cuts, meaning we're seeing plenty of gaming laptops drop down to ridiculously low prices. Now, this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is getting the Black Friday discount treatment.



Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is $230 off at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's down from its usual $2,019 price tag, meaning you can grab this powerful gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,799. Oh, and it includes three months of Xbox Game Pass for free.



Gaming laptops are a hot topic on Black Friday, as we've already seen

the Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 crash to under $1,000 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 drop to its lowest price ever. You can stay up to date with the latest deals in our Black Friday laptops deals live blog. Fancy the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro? Read on.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: $2,019 $1,799 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This powerful gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award. This model boasts a bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What's more, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU handles graphics.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500 nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.

While gaming is this laptop's bread and butter, the Legion 5 Pro also excels at photo and video editing. The Legion 5 Pro in this deal, however, packs even more powerful specs under the hood. It boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What's more, it's made the jump to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, meaning it can breeze past the latest PC games. Oh, and it comes equipped with a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.

Connectivity isn't an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5 pro. In total it features four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet jack, and a headphone/mic combo port.



It's a fantastic Black Friday laptop deal worth checking out.