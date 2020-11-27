Act fast! Dell XPS 15 for $300 off is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss

Black Friday deals are flying off the virtual shelves and for good reason; we've come across some genuinely great deals in the days leading up to the shopping event, and this deal on one of our favorite 15-inch laptops is the icing on the cake.

The Dell XPS 15 is on sale for $1,049 at Dell.com after receiving a generous $300 discount. Why is this such a good deal? Well, this particular model comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU.

An XPS 15 config with those specs usually goes for $1,349, so the savings here are pretty significant. I personally have a soft spot for this machine, having owned my XPS 15 for 3 years now. My experience with the XPS 15 has been largely positive, and the model on sale is even better than the one I own.

And let me get this key reassurance out of the way: this XPS 15 does not have a nosecam — the webcam is properly positioned above the display. That said, there is some fine print: this model has 9th Gen Intel CPUs, not the latest 10th Gen. That shouldn't dissuade you though, you'll get excellent performance from this machine.

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to get. It is easily the best 15-inch laptop on the market right now.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

As for design, the Dell XPS boasts a lightweight, yet durable anodized aluminum and carbon fiber build. The laptop's webcam is among the best for premium laptops. This makes it great for Zoom meetings and video calling your inner circle.

At a weight of 4.5 pounds, the 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is slightly bigger.

If you need a laptop to keep up with work or school tasks and everything in between, the XPS 15 is a smart choice.

