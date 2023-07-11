5 Best Prime Day 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Prime Day deals are coming in hot off the press, and among them are some of the best deals we've seen on Samsung's popular iPad alternative — The Galaxy Tab.

Whether you're looking to do some light browsing or mobile gaming, or even perhaps get some work done, Samsung's got you covered with one of their many tablet options.

For example, if you're on the go and could use something light, slim, and all around easy to keep on hand, the Galaxy Tab A7 lite has you covered. With 32GB of expandable storage and a beautiful 1340 x 800 resolution WXGA+ display weighing less than a pound in your hand, the world is literally at your fingertips.

Then again, if you need something a little more powerful for your hectic life, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will be your best friend with a 24% processing power boost over the previous generation's S7+, the fastest processing power Samsung has offered yet in its tablets! Not only that, but it even comes bundled with a magnetically-attaching S Pen for all your stylus-related needs.

Prime Day 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $979 $679 @ Amazon

Take your productivity to the next level with $300 off Samsung's highest power tablet to date. Take off with Hyper-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E, but settle in with the immersive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and take some notes or doodle mindlessly with the magnetically attaching S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $214 @ Amazon

Don't miss an incredible $135 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Enjoy photos and videos on the 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 TFT LCD display while listening to music on the double AKG stereo speakers. Plus, use the included S Pen to take notes with ease

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $104 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: $849 $499 @ Amazon

Now $450 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.