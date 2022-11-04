2-in-1 Asus Chromebook drops to just $179 in bargain early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 deals are still spilling in, and we're seeing plenty of big discounts on some pricey devices. But if you're looking for a reliable notebook that will only set you back under $200, this 2-in-1 Chromebook deal is worth check out.



Right now, you can pick up the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for just $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Down from an already affordable $379, keep $200 in your pocket and walk away with a 2-in-1 Chromebook with incredible value.



It may not be as powerful as this discounted Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i9 or this RTX 3070 Ti laptop with a big price cut, but for those after an essential Chromebook experience at a fraction of the price, look not further than this bargain Chromebook deal.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433: $379 $179 @ Best Buy

This convertible Chromebook packs the essentials into a seriously stylish chassis. It comes equipped with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage, along with a gorgeous FHD display up top and a package that is just 0.6-inches thin.

On the 360-degree hinge for great work and play usage, you’ll find a gorgeous energy-efficient 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen with an HD webcam above it for all your stay-at-home video conferencing needs.

Keeping things going through your day-to-day essentials of casual office work or education is a Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The latter may not sound huge, but given the cloud-centric OS, is not a problem whatsoever. It may not be the most powerful machine on the market, but for those looking to surf the web, watch their favourite shows, and work online, this Chromebook will do the trick.

All of this is stuffed into a seriously portable frame (12.7 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches and a weight of 3.1 pounds) and it offers real stamina with a 10-hour battery life. All in all, at under $200, it's incredible value for money.

