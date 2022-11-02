Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i9 is now $700 in big early Black Friday deal

With Black Friday 2022 looming closer, we're seeing even more stellar deals pop up left, right, and centre. Now, this Dell XPS 15 is getting the discount treatment, and it's boasting some of the most powerful specs we've seen at this price.



Right now, this Dell XPS 15 is now $700 off at Dell (opens in new tab). Down from a pricey $2,899, this high-spec $2,199 XPS 15 comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SDD, and a beautiful 15.6-inch OLED touch display. It's discounted price isn't anything to sneeze that, but this laptop is set up to be a powerful companion for years to come.



While Laptop Mag's exclusive Dell discount code "LAPTOPMAG5" isn't available on this particular offer, that doesn't mean there are plenty of more Alienware and XPS laptops (opens in new tab) to try it out on. And, if you're looking for the latest early Black Friday offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. In need of a powerful XPS laptop? Read on.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $2,899 $2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Plenty of horsepower now with a $700 price cut. This latest spec of the Dell XPS 15 packs an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD — ensuring all your creative work on that gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch display looks (and runs) at its best.

We're big fans of Dell's XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 15 in this deal boasts some of the best specs we've seen. In our Dell XPS 15 OLED review, we claimed it to be the ultimate 15-inch laptop equippedd with a striking ultra-thin chassis with outstanding performance — and it didn't come with as powerful specs under the hood like in this deal.



Expect a mighty 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics for some gaming, 32GB of DDR5 RAM (16GB +16GB) for incredibly fast performance, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for plenty of storage space. That's more than enough to power through multiple high-demanding tasks.



The highlight of this particular configuration is the stunning 3.5K OLED display with its jaw-dropping colors, contrast, and brightness. It's a panel befitting of the XPS 15's stylish and portable design that blends a machined aluminum exterior with a woven pattern on the inside. On the deck are a gargantuan touchpad, spacious keyboard and powerful speakers.



With a $700 price cut, this powerhouse is certainly worth checking out. While $2,199 is still considerably pricey, this laptop is sure to be worth the investment. If you're after something even cheaper, check out these brilliant early Black Friday deals.