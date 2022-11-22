Black Friday deal: This is the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop we’ve ever seen

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: $2,199 $1,149 @ Newegg with code ZIP11 (opens in new tab)

This creator/gaming laptop hybrid packs mind blowing specs into a sleek chassis at a shockingly affordable price: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, that RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which keeps pictures fluid on that gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display.

In the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal we've ever seen, you can get a massive $1,050 off this RTX 3070 Ti laptop (opens in new tab) and pick it up for just $1,149.

We thought this epic Black Friday laptop deal couldn't get any cheaper than $1,249. We were wrong, and it's never felt so good to be wrong! You see, the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 was originally part of Newegg's new Black Friday Price Protection (opens in new tab) promise, which guarantees the lowest possible cost throughout this sale season!

But Newegg has sneakily snipped an extra $100 off with the code ZIP11. For what you get, this is mindblowing value for money!

As you can see from the spec list just above, this huge saving hasn’t caused a compromise in any other areas of the system just to get that RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H is an absolute screamer that ensures no graphical bottlenecking.

Combine that with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and this is able to hold plenty of high-capacity games and creative pro applications — running them smoothly side-by-side. That's a spec list to make a lot of the best gaming laptops sweat.