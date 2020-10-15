10 Prime Day deals you can still get

Prime Day is over but the deals are still going strong.

So if you found yourself on the sidelines during Amazon's big sale, there's good news. You still have a chance to enjoy a sweet discount on that laptop, tablet or headphones you've been wanting.

Amazon continues to offer the MacBook Air for $849, which is $150 off its $999 list price. It's the cheapest this laptop has ever been and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year. This is one of the best Prime Day deals you can still get right now.

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day laptop deal right now takes $150 off Apple's latest MacBook Air. For a limited time, the MacBook Air is on sale for $849 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. It features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

The base MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Another lingering Prime Day deal takes $200 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which drops it down to $1,799 — it's lowest price yet.

These are just two examples of the incredible Prime Day deals that are still available. Check out our top picks for the best Prime Day deals you can still get.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $200 on this powerful Apple laptop.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Apple iPad 2020 (128GB) was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

One of the best pre-Prime Day Apple deals you can get right now takes $30 off the latest iPad. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 8th generation iPad.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $629 now $549 @ Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Prime Day deal will blow your mind. Act fast because, before you know it, the price can skyrocket back up to the over-$600 mark. It packs10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Currently, it's $180 off at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $829 now $678 @ Amazon

This Prime Day tablet deal is incredible! The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is now $829, but now it's $678, saving you more than $150. What a deal! With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

These premium can are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market. With effective NC, great sound quality and long battery life, they tick all the right boxes. For a limited time, they're $80 off.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever.