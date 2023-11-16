Wow! Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 just dropped $400 for Black Friday

Microsoft Black Friday Surface deals are live and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is up to $400 off. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now. Prices start at $1.999 for the base model. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a wise choice if you're looking for the best MacBook Pro M3 alternative.

In our hands-on Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, it impressed us with its versatile design, strong CPU and GPU combo, haptic keyboard and rated 18-hour battery life. As per sister site, Tom's Guide's review, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 notched a multi-core score of 12,779 on GeekBench performance tests vs the MacBook Pro M3's score of 11,870. They gave Surface Laptop Studio 2 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-starrs and their Editor's Choice Award.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: up to $400 off @ Microsoft

Black Friday Surface deals are now live at Microsoft with savings of up to $400 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Prices start a just under $2,000. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics. 512GB SSD.

The entry model Surface Laptop Studio 2 series packs a 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen and runs on a 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it's outfitted with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and removable 512GB SSD, respectively.

If you want discrete graphics, you can get the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 GPU for $2,199 ($200 off). Or, jump to the RTX 4060 GPU version which also doubles your memory and storage.

Black Friday 2023 officially falls on Nov. 24, but it's not too early to save big on Microsoft's most premium laptop. Shop Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio deals below.

Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 deals

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4050: $2,399 $2,199 @ Microsoft

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 GPU and 16GB of RAM. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. 512GB SSD. Price check: Amazon

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4050: $2,799 $2,499 @ Microsoft

Microsoft takes $300 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 GPU and 32GB of RAM. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU,1TB SSD.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060: $3.299 $2,899 @ Microsoft

Microsoft knocks $400 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 2000 Ada: $3,599 $3,199 @ Microsoft

Microsoft knocks $400 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 2000 Ada GPU with 32GB of RAM. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada GPU, 1TB SSD.