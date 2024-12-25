Save up to $1,735 with these 5 massive Lenovo winter sale laptop deals

Lenovo continues the holiday spirit with its winter clearance sales on ThinkPad and Yoga laptops. We've found five compelling models with up to 65% savings so you can get a great deal on the perfect Lenovo laptop for your needs. Our picks span a wide range of prices, so we've got something for every budget.

Among our favorite picks are the 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop for $699 and the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,420.

The Yoga 7i contorts into multiple positions thanks to its hinged display, and it packs 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD into its 4.4-pound chassis. It includes Lenovo's Digital Pen stylus, so that you can write directly on its HD touchscreen display.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 stands out for its balance of power and portability. This laptop weighs just 2.5 pounds, and it comes with a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Read on for our other ThinkPad picks from Lenovo's winter clearance sale. This is a great way to spend some of your holiday cash, since you can save big money on laptops that can serve you well through the coming years.

Today's best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 (14-inch): was $3,229 now $1,420 at Lenovo USA At 56% off, this savings is incredibly enticing. We reviewed the ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight, 2.5-pound design and excellent battery life. The configuration on sale now ups the ante by doubling the amount of RAM on the unit we tested to 32GB, a bonus that makes this an even more attractive deal than before. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS non-touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro CPU, integrated Intel Xe GPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 12 (14-inch): was $3,469 now $1,734 at Lenovo USA The updated ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 12 is now 50% off. In our review of the ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 12 earlier this year, we noted we would be more impressed if the price was lower. Now, at 50% off, this sale goes a long way in fixing this model's price issues. This configuration varies slightly from the version we reviewed, but it's close, and it costs far less than the model we reviewed then. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit 60Hz IPS non-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 165U vPro processor, integrated Intel GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5: was $2,199 now $899 at Lenovo USA Now 65% off, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstation is a sturdy choice for anyone who needs a reliable machine for work and play. This configuration hits a solid price, but its built-in storage is relatively low at 256GB. This model is built to last, and it has strong complement of ports in its 3.5-pound chassis. Features: 14.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz IPS non-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 165U CPU, integrated Intel Arc GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, fingerprint reader, 5MP RGB camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro