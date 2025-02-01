Lenovo is having a weekend flash sale, here are 5 deals to snag

Lenovo gets a head-start on the February Presidents' Day sales with deals across its line of laptops (as well as some peripherals and accessories). I scoured their sale, and I found some of the best laptop deals.

This list has something for everyone across a range of budgets and features. Most of these sales are automatically applied but watch for some. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Intel (14ʺ) is now $1,324, a dramatic drop of 44% from its usual price of $2,499.

Carrying a similarly deep 45% discount is the ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 Intel (13″), now $1,506, down from $2,739. As its name implies, this model can contort into other positions, including tent and tablet modes.

For the gamers in our midst, the Legion 7i Gen 9 Intel (16″) with RTX 4070 is now on sale for $1,619. That's 29% off and a total savings of $670.

Rounding out my picks from Lenovo's sale are a pair of Yoga systems. Save $320 on the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Intel (15”) at $1,059. And score the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16” Intel) at $729, a savings of $235.

Most of these have coupons that are automatically applied to your cart. You can also try using code LENOVOFLASHWKD at checkout to get an additional 5% off sitewide (limited exclusions apply).

This flash sale runs through the weekend and while supplies last. However, Lenovo doesn't specify the actual end date of the sale. So act fast to snap up a deal you want.

Today's best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Intel (14ʺ): was $2,499 now $1,324 at Lenovo USA Save $1,124! The 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Intel gets a steep price cut. We gave this model 3.5 stars in our review, but our biggest issue with it was price, and this sale eliminates that issue. We loved its keyboard and snappy performance (our test model had a brilliant OLED display, which is worth the $104 upgrade over this baseline config. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 256GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 Intel (13″): was $2,739 now $1,506 at Lenovo USA Save $1,233! The ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 Intel (13″) drops to $1,506, making this business-savvy 2-in-1 laptop that can work in various modes, including presentation and tablet modes, more accessible than ever. As with other ThinkPad models, it has integrated ThinkShield security features. Features: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 1TB SSD, 5MP RGB + IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Lenovo Digital Pen, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Intel (15"): was $1,379 now $1,059 at Lenovo USA Save $220 on the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This Intel Copilot+ PC system offers additional conveniences only found on Lenovo Aura laptops, including smart modes. This model stands out for its gorgeous 2.8K display, which supports 100% of the sRGB and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. It also supports HDR 400. Features: 15.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with e- shutter, Windows 11 Pro