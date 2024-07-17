Grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro at $300 off before Prime Day is over

published

Save $300 on Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Pro laptop

samsung galaxy book 4 pro deal
(Image credit: Samsung)

There are only a few hours left to grab some of the best Prime Day deals Amazon has available to offer right now, including this awesome deal on Samsung's newest Galaxy Book laptop.

You can snag a 2024 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro for just $1,149 at Amazon, as long as you're a Prime member. Although we haven't had the chance to review this laptop, our sister site Tech Radar has, and they awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its top-notch battery life of almost 12 hours, beautiful AMOLED display, and sturdy build.

Inside, you'll find Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Pro sporting Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. While the performance power its CPU is packing is impressive, its best feature is the display: a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display.

If you're after a mid-range laptop with a gorgeous, vibrant display that can tackle typical daily tasks with ease, this is the perfect laptop deal for you. But if you want to check out all your options first, feel free to peruse the other best Prime Day laptop deals we've rounded up.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Was: $1,449 Now: $1,149 Amazon Overview: Lowest price!

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
Was: $1,449
Now: $1,149 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon gives a $300 discount to the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro laptop. 

Launch date: February 2024

Price history: This Galaxy Book 4 Pro configuration just hit its lowest price ever, after having just released less than half a year ago.

Features: Display: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz touchscreen display, CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, RAM: 16GB, Graphics: Intel Arc integrated, Storage: 512GB SSD, Ports: USB-A 3.2, microSD slot, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

Price check: Best Buy $1,331 | Samsung $1,449

Reviews: We didn't get a chance to review the Galaxy Book 4 Pro at launch, but our sister site Tech Radar did — and they had plenty of good things to say about it. This snazzy Samsung laptop boasts a sturdy, sleek design, a stunning AMOLED display, and an exceptional battery life of almost 12 hours.

TechRadar: ★★★★ 

Buy it if: You're in search of a thin, powerful laptop that's AI-ready, offers plenty of battery life, and is capable of handling simple tasks with ease on a beautiful, vibrant display. 

Don't buy it if: You want to be able to play games on your laptop, or you're okay with trading a less stunning display for more savings. Check out the other best Prime Day laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.

Sarah Chaney