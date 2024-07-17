Grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro at $300 off before Prime Day is over

There are only a few hours left to grab some of the best Prime Day deals Amazon has available to offer right now, including this awesome deal on Samsung's newest Galaxy Book laptop.

You can snag a 2024 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro for just $1,149 at Amazon, as long as you're a Prime member. Although we haven't had the chance to review this laptop, our sister site Tech Radar has, and they awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its top-notch battery life of almost 12 hours, beautiful AMOLED display, and sturdy build.

Inside, you'll find Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Pro sporting Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. While the performance power its CPU is packing is impressive, its best feature is the display: a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display.

If you're after a mid-range laptop with a gorgeous, vibrant display that can tackle typical daily tasks with ease, this is the perfect laptop deal for you. But if you want to check out all your options first, feel free to peruse the other best Prime Day laptop deals we've rounded up.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro deal