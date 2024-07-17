Forget Prime Day! Save $400 with this epic Inspiron 16 Plus RTX 4060 laptop deal at Dell
Dell's powerful Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 just got slashed by $400
Amazon is full of epic Prime Day deals, but if you're looking for a new laptop for gaming and everyday use, you might want to check out Dell's Black Friday in July offering instead.
For a limited time, you can grab a new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 for only $1,299 directly from Dell's official website — that's a savings of $400 and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration, which just released in April 2024. On Amazon, this laptop configuration is currently sold out.
At $1,299, Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is an absolute steal. It's equipped with Intel's top-performing, AI-ready Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a powerful RTX 4060 GPU from Nvidia with 8GB of VRAM, and a whopping 2TB of SSD storage. Whether gaming or streaming your favorite TV show, you'll love this laptop's large 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display.
This Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 deal only lasts until the end of the day today, July 17, 2024, as part of Dell's Black Friday in July Sale, so act fast before the sale ends!
Or, if you want to explore your other options before treating yourself to a new laptop, check out the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we've rounded up.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 laptop deal
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 with RTX 4060
Was: $1,699
Now: $1,299 Dell
Overview:
Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, a solid laptop for gaming and everything else.
Launch date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus configuration.
Features: Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz WVA/IPS display, CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, RAM: 32GB DDR5, GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM, Storage: 2TB SSD, Ports: 2 x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Thunderbolt 4.0 (USB-C)
Price check: Unavailable at Amazon
Reviews: We haven't reviewed this year's 7640 model, but we did positively review the 2023 version of Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus, noting its consistent performance, high-quality audio, and straightforward design. One of the few reviews for the new 2024 model highlights its 120Hz display, AI performance with Intel's updated NPU, and solid battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2023) | NotebookCheck: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for an AI-ready laptop with strong performance capabilities, a great display, and an integrated GPU for graphics-intensive tasks or games.
Don't buy it if: You don't need to play any games or handle graphics-intensive tasks on your next laptop. If you only need to do basic daily tasks, like web browsing and media streaming, check out the best Prime Day laptop deals for cheaper options.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.