Forget Prime Day! Save $400 with this epic Inspiron 16 Plus RTX 4060 laptop deal at Dell

Amazon is full of epic Prime Day deals, but if you're looking for a new laptop for gaming and everyday use, you might want to check out Dell's Black Friday in July offering instead.

For a limited time, you can grab a new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 for only $1,299 directly from Dell's official website — that's a savings of $400 and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration, which just released in April 2024. On Amazon, this laptop configuration is currently sold out.

At $1,299, Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is an absolute steal. It's equipped with Intel's top-performing, AI-ready Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a powerful RTX 4060 GPU from Nvidia with 8GB of VRAM, and a whopping 2TB of SSD storage. Whether gaming or streaming your favorite TV show, you'll love this laptop's large 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display.

This Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 deal only lasts until the end of the day today, July 17, 2024, as part of Dell's Black Friday in July Sale, so act fast before the sale ends!

Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 laptop deal