Best Buy slashes the stellar LG Gram 17 down to its lowest price ever of $999

Save $400 on LG's powerful, yet lightweight Gram 17 laptop
If you've been on the hunt for a solid laptop that'll last you for years, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Right now, you can snag the LG Gram 17 laptop for just $999 at Best Buy — that's $400 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.
For that discounted price, you'll get a 17-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display, Intel's efficient Core i7-1360P processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Our LG Gram 17 2023 review unit shared most of these specs, aside from its discrete GPU, and we awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
This configuration is perfect for students gearing up for back-to-school or any average user who needs a laptop for answering emails, browsing the web, or streaming media.
If you're looking for a smaller laptop or perhaps one that can handle more graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming, check out our other best laptop deals to find something that fits your needs.
Today's best LG Gram 17 laptop deal
LG Gram 17 (2023)
Was: $1,399
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the LG Gram 17, a solid laptop for basic productivity tasks.
Launch date: March 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this LG Gram 17 laptop configuration.
Features: Display: 17-inch, 2560- x 1600-pixel, 350-nit IPS display, CPU: Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1360P Evo Platform, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, RAM: 16GB DDR5, Storage: 1TB SSD, Ports: 2 x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (USB-C)
Price check: Amazon $1,007
Reviews: Our LG Gram 17 2023 review unit was equipped with a discrete GPU, but it otherwise featured the same specs as this discounted configuration — and we loved it. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review for its excellent battery life, lightweight design despite its 17-inch screen, and stellar surround-sound audio.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (RTX 3050)
Buy it if: You need a solid, long-term laptop that can easily tackle basic productivity tasks, like web browsing, media streaming, and casual cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a cheaper laptop that packs a bit less power, or alternatively, you want a laptop that can handle more graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming. Check our the other best laptop deals we've rounded up to find something better.
