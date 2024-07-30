Best Buy slashes the stellar LG Gram 17 down to its lowest price ever of $999

If you've been on the hunt for a solid laptop that'll last you for years, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Right now, you can snag the LG Gram 17 laptop for just $999 at Best Buy — that's $400 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

For that discounted price, you'll get a 17-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display, Intel's efficient Core i7-1360P processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Our LG Gram 17 2023 review unit shared most of these specs, aside from its discrete GPU, and we awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

This configuration is perfect for students gearing up for back-to-school or any average user who needs a laptop for answering emails, browsing the web, or streaming media.

If you're looking for a smaller laptop or perhaps one that can handle more graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming, check out our other best laptop deals to find something that fits your needs.

