Save up to $1,000 off the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max with this short-term Best Buy deal — it's too good to last

The latest generation of the Apple MacBook Pro can deliver tremendous performance, making it a great choice for students, programmers, and creatives. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is an Editor's Choice laptop, our pick for the best high-performance laptop, and currently on sale at Best Buy. But hurry: This sale runs through Sunday, and it marks some of the best Apple deals we've seen since this year.

The deepest Apple discounts come on the 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with both M3 Pro and M3 Max configs carrying a $500 discount. We particularly like the M3 Max iterations, simply for their outstanding performance.

With this sale, you can score the base 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max for $2,999 instead of its $3,499 normal price. This model has an M3 Max processor with a 30-core GPU, 36GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. If you're a My Best Buy Plus member, the more expensive configuration is an even better deal, since you can take an additional $500 off the price -- for a total of a whopping $1,000 off a MacBook Pro. The pricier config bumps system memory to 48GB and the GPU to 40 cores, all for $2,999 instead of $3,999.

Apple's M3 Max processor runs up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max series, and it's faster than the M3 Pro chip. But if you need a MacBook Pro at a lower price than our recommendation, then look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 is also on sale for $500 off and costs $1,999 with the discount. With 18GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, this model has plenty of oomph to service a wide range of computing needs.

This deal ends August 11th so act fast to score these awesome MacBook Pro deals at Best Buy! And if you prefer shopping elsewhere, check out the MacBook Pro sales at Amazon, too.

Today's best MacBook Pro M3 Max deal