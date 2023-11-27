This HP EliteBook can run Elden Ring at 40 fps — and it’s $1,700 off for Cyber Monday

HP EliteBook 845 G9: $2,507 $799 @ HP

Overview:

Save $1,708 on the HP EliteBook 845.

Features: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 400 nit-display, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 660M Graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Release date: Jan. 2022

Price check: Amazon $579 USED via third party seller

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP EliteBook 845 laptop

Reviews: The HP EliteBook 845 G9 has received overall positive reviews. It was praised for its performance, battery life, and design. All of which are hallmarks for a great EliteBook.

Notebook Check: ★★ ★ ★ | PC Mag: ★★★★

Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. You want a business notebook that considers your privacy and security. You want a machine powerful enough to run modern games on low settings.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming and other graphics intense tasks. You want a bigger screen. You want a sharper screen. You want more powerful performance.