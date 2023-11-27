This HP EliteBook can run Elden Ring at 40 fps — and it’s $1,700 off for Cyber Monday
HP EliteBook 845 drops to $799 in epic Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday is TODAY, Nov. 27, 2023, and with the end of the dealsapalooza in sight, people are snapping up the best discounts on top products from laptops to phones. While there are an abundance of laptops on sale, finding a premium business laptop that can carry itself while maintaining a sub-$1,000 weightclass is tough. Well, not for me.
I love HP EliteBooks — they're some of the best business laptops around, so naturally we found you the HP EliteBook 845 G9 for just $799 at HP. It might be under $1,000, and it might be a business laptop, but with its AMD Radeon 660M Graphics chip, it's capable of playing Elden Ring (on low settings) at 40 frames per second.
This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can buy now.
Best Cyber Monday HP EliteBook 845 deal
HP EliteBook 845 G9:
$2,507 $799 @ HP
Overview:
Save $1,708 on the HP EliteBook 845.
Features: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 400 nit-display, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 660M Graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD.
Release date: Jan. 2022
Price check: Amazon $579 USED via third party seller
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP EliteBook 845 laptop
Reviews: The HP EliteBook 845 G9 has received overall positive reviews. It was praised for its performance, battery life, and design. All of which are hallmarks for a great EliteBook.
Notebook Check: ★★★★ | PC Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. You want a business notebook that considers your privacy and security. You want a machine powerful enough to run modern games on low settings.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming and other graphics intense tasks. You want a bigger screen. You want a sharper screen. You want more powerful performance.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
