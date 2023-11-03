The ultra portable Dell XPS 13 drops to just $599 in early Black Friday sale
Nab the ultra portable Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $599
Black Friday may be weeks away but Dell's Black Friday sale starts now. As part of the sale, the price of our favorite ultra portable is reduced to just under $600. No need to wait to get the Dell XPS 13 for just $599. Usually $799, that's $200 off and the lowest price we could find for this laptop.
This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can pick up early if you don't want to wait.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal
Dell XPS 13 (9315)
Was:
$799Now: $599 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop
Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.
Release date: Aug. 2022
Price check:
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop
Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming and other graphics intense tasks.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott