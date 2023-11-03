The ultra portable Dell XPS 13 drops to just $599 in early Black Friday sale

Dell XPS 13 (9315)

Was: $799

Now: $599 @ Dell

Overview:

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop

Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Release date: Aug. 2022

Price check:

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop

Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming and other graphics intense tasks.