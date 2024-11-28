Target Black Friday laptop deals: here are 5 I recommend

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, you're in luck. Target Black Friday laptop deals include some of the best discounts I've seen.

The best laptop deal I found at Target for Black Friday is the HP Essential laptop for just $499 ($350 off). For the average user who needs a laptop to work on cloud-based documents, answer emails, occasionally stream media, and otherwise access the internet, this laptop's specs are a great value.

This HP Essential configuration features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a large 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. With those specs, you can even play casual games natively or turn to cloud gaming.

If you're looking for something truly lightweight that's easy to commute with, I'd opt for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for only $899 ($300 off) instead. It weighs just 3 pounds, and it comes with the efficient yet powerful Snapdragon X Plus chip everyone's been raving about.

I've also got you covered if you're searching for a gaming laptop or an affordable, simple Chromebook. Read on to see the 5 best laptop deals that caught my eye at Target for Black Friday.

1. HP Essential Laptop

HP Essential Laptop: was $849 now $499 at Target This deal knocks $350 off a solid all-around laptop. For just $500, you'll get a mid-range processor and plenty of RAM to ensure multitasking is a breeze. Having a large 17.3-inch display to play casual games or stream media is really nice, too. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS non-touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, 4.6 pounds, Windows 11 Home

2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,199 now $899 at Target This laptop features one of the processors that's been capturing everyone's heart in the tech world: the Snapdragon X Plus chip. Though it's the lower-end, younger sibling of the acclaimed Snapdragon X Elite chip, it's plenty powerful for most people and it'll translate into epic battery life for this laptop. Features: 13.8-inch 2304 x 1296-pixel OLED touch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, 3 pounds, Windows 11 Home

3. HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop

HP Victus 15: was $1,299 now $879 at Target This gaming laptop is a breath of fresh air for those shopping on a budget. Save $420 on this middle-of-the-road gaming rig, ready to take on casual games and AAA games alike — just perhaps not at max refresh rates. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS non-touch display with 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 5 pounds, Windows 11 Home

4. Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $209 at Target If you mainly need a laptop to perform internet-based tasks — working in Google Docs or Slides, answering emails, performing research, etc. — you might as well save some money and get a Chromebook rather than a Windows laptop. This particular Chromebook comes with a bonus protective sleeve to prevent scratches. Features: 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel IPS non-touch display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4.2 pounds, Google Chrome OS

5. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop