"Stellar performance and long battery life": The Microsoft Surface Laptop is 25% off for Black Friday

One of the first devices to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite treatment was Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7, making it one of the first Copilot+ PCs you could buy. Since its launch in June, the laptop has skyrocketed in popularity and earned multiple positive reviews — now, it can be yours for 25% off.

Thanks to an early Black Friday deal on Amazon, you can pick up a Surface Laptop 7 for just $1,199. That's only $100 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It could dip more before Black Friday, but there's also a chance the stock might sell out before then.

This particular Surface Laptop 7 comes with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536-pixel touchscreen display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At $1,199, that spec combination is a great deal.

Our Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 review unit had 32GB of RAM, but its specs were identical to the deal configuration above.

Performance-wise, the Surface Laptop 7 scored 14,426 on the Geekbench test, beating out the M3 Pro MacBook Pro's score of 14,357. In real-world tests, the laptop "didn't break a sweat" when bombarded with "a couple dozen Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos...while Spotify blared in the background."

The Surface Laptop 7 also performed exceptionally well in the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuously surfing the web over Wi-Fi at 150 nits brightness. It lasted a whopping 15 hours and 13 minutes—that's plenty of battery life for a full day's worth of work.

This laptop does have a few shortcomings, like app compatibility with Windows on ARM and some display ghosting, but if all you need is a strong performer that'll last all day, you won't be disappointed with the Surface Laptop 7.

If you're not convinced the Surface Laptop 7 is the right laptop for you, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals for more options.

