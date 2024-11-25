"Stellar performance and long battery life": The Microsoft Surface Laptop is 25% off for Black Friday
Save $400 on the popular Surface Laptop 7 for Black Friday
One of the first devices to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite treatment was Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7, making it one of the first Copilot+ PCs you could buy. Since its launch in June, the laptop has skyrocketed in popularity and earned multiple positive reviews — now, it can be yours for 25% off.
Thanks to an early Black Friday deal on Amazon, you can pick up a Surface Laptop 7 for just $1,199. That's only $100 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It could dip more before Black Friday, but there's also a chance the stock might sell out before then.
This particular Surface Laptop 7 comes with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536-pixel touchscreen display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At $1,199, that spec combination is a great deal.
Our Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 review unit had 32GB of RAM, but its specs were identical to the deal configuration above.
Performance-wise, the Surface Laptop 7 scored 14,426 on the Geekbench test, beating out the M3 Pro MacBook Pro's score of 14,357. In real-world tests, the laptop "didn't break a sweat" when bombarded with "a couple dozen Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos...while Spotify blared in the background."
The Surface Laptop 7 also performed exceptionally well in the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuously surfing the web over Wi-Fi at 150 nits brightness. It lasted a whopping 15 hours and 13 minutes—that's plenty of battery life for a full day's worth of work.
This laptop does have a few shortcomings, like app compatibility with Windows on ARM and some display ghosting, but if all you need is a strong performer that'll last all day, you won't be disappointed with the Surface Laptop 7.
If you're not convinced the Surface Laptop 7 is the right laptop for you, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals for more options.
Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal
Save $400 on the excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. As a Copilot+ PC, this laptop has AI integrated at every level to reshape how you work, create, and communicate. And its performance? Off the charts.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is $100 shy of the lowest price we've seen for this Surface Laptop 7 configuration.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,299 | Microsoft $1,199
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, long battery life, and stylish design. TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024, saying it made them "believe in the Surface series again." Similar to our review, TechRadar praised the laptop's overall performance and lengthy battery life, and also noted its satisfyingly clicky keyboard and great display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a long-lasting laptop that can easily handle basic productivity tasks on the web, such as answering emails, working on documents, or researching topics.
Don't buy it if: You need specific apps that aren't yet compatible with Windows on ARM or you're looking for a laptop that can handle gaming or content creation. Check out our best gaming laptops and best laptop buying guides for more options.
