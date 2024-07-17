Skip Prime Day! 5 Samsung "Black Friday in July" deals — Save $700 on a ViewFinity S9 5K monitor

Amazon's big Prime Day sale is wrapping up on Wednesday, meaning today is the last day to snag Amazon's best tech deals — but Prime Day might not be the best way to save.

Samsung is now offering some incredible deals for Black Friday in July, including unbelievable discounts on top monitors, laptops, and smartwatches. Even the newly unveiled Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale! These deals can land you some of the best prices ever on Samsung tech.

For example, you can get the premium ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor for $899 right now, a massive $700 discount off the regular price of $1599. If you're looking for a top-tier display for your home office setup, the ViewFinity is worth considering, especially at this price.

Samsung has deals for gamers, too! The 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is down to just $449, slashing $650 off the regular price of $1099! As someone who has used a 1080p gaming monitor for years, I can attest to the vast difference 4K resolution makes in the gaming and viewing experience.

Those are just a peek at what Samsung has in store for its Black Friday in July sale. I found the five best deals of the sale so you can maximize your savings on everything from monitors to wearables!

Best Samsung Black Friday in July 2024 deals

Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399, now $1,899

You can save $500 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and $100 on the Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you bundle it with your purchase. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB RAM), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU (or RTX 4070), 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299, now $239

Samsung takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review of its sibling, the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we praised its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking,16GB of storage, a 40-millimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $730, now $650 This pre-order deal unlocks $80 in savings on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, plus up to $350 in instant trade-in credit and a free watch band! Features: If you want a powerful smartwatch but don't want to leave your Samsung phone behind, you're in luck. Samsung recently unveiled the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, which packs its most powerful suite of sensor tech into a slick, rugged case. It also includes Samsung's most extended watch battery life, sleep apnea detection, and a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599, now $899

Save $700 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. Features: This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and accurate color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.