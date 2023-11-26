Shop the 29 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals I recommend now

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is still going strong with deep discounts on products across virtually every category. If you're shopping for any of the most-wished-for tech ahead of the holiday season, it's time to lock those savings in before they expire! Best Buy's discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more are among the best we're seeing from any retailer this year.

For example, you can get the Editor's Choice winning 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999 if you are a My Best Buy Plus member, that's $300 off. Need more power? Get the MacBook Pro M3 for $1,449, that's $150 in savings and once again a My Best Buy Plus membership can shave another $50 off, bringing it to $1,399. But it's not just the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals, no matter what tech you are shopping for Best Buy has you covered.

Here are some of our favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday deals:

Editor's Choice Best Buy Black Friday Daily Deal

48" LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $750 on the 48-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart with webOS. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/membership

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049| B&H $1,049

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fh0023dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $600 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Price check: Samsung $99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ S-Pen: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $400 on the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S-Pen stylus accessory at Best Buy during the Black Friday sales. Samsung's tablet is a desktop experience in disguise thanks to DeX connectivity supporting external displays and docking stations to further bolster your productivity, and your tablet's potential. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the S8 Ultra is a fantastic device for a number of computing needs while remaining lightweight and portable for tasks on the go.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Phones

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy. The Google Pixel 8 Pro packs a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its rear triple camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera. For video calling and self portraits, it's equipped with a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro's 5050 mAh battery lasts 24+ hours (rated) and supports fast wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked: $899 $649 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $250 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro. The ultimate Android phone, it packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This top-of-the-line Android phone packs an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera.

Motorola Razr+: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Motorola Razr+ at Best Buy during Black Friday sales. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering. When paired with the 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal display, with a 32MP selfie camera, and 12MP, 13MP rear wide and ultra-wide cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage you have a fantastic foldable phone jam-packed with features to enjoy.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $328

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case). Price check: Amazon $89

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $180 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $169 | B&H $219

JBL Live 660NC Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Wearables

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions. Price check: Amazon $99

Garmin Instinct 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. Instinct 2 monitors your vitals (heart rate, fitness levels) and, thanks to trackback, can help you navigate back to your original starting point. With up to 28 days of battery life (up to 65 days in Battery Save Watch Mode), this rugged smartwatch can be yours right now. Price check: Amazon $199

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium. Price check: Amazon $279

45" LG UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor: $1,699 $1,199 @ BestBuy

Save $500 on this gorgeous 45-inch curved BestBuy exclusive monitor. Track down your foes with ease thanks to a stunning OLED display offering a 240Hz refresh rate with a response time of just 0.03 milliseconds. Not only that, it's also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync software which minimizes screen tearing while gaming. Gather your devices together with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, and a USB-B port.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — 4K TVs

48" LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $750 on the 48-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart with webOS. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $2,499 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $900 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $1,596

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Amazon $898

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on LG's 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV, a gigantic display for an at-home iMax-like experience. With its superior brightness and high color contrast, this UHD LED TV is ideal for immersing yourself in media of all forms, from the latest blockbusters to the live sporting events. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, on-set streaming apps, home assistant support, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), VESA compatible mounting, downward firing Dolby Digital stereo speakers.