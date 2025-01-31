Save $100 off the brand new LG Gram Book and get a free LG MyView Smart Monitor — all for under $1,000!
An LG gram laptop and monitor combo deal
LG's laptops are known for consistently being thin and light. The new LG Gram Book laptop fits those criteria, and right now, it's on sale for $100 off at LG. Even better: For a limited time, when you buy the LG Gram Book, LG tosses in a 25-inch FHD LG MyView Smart Monitor.
This deal is only available on the combination of an LG Gram Book (15U50T-G.ARS2U1) and the LG Smart Monitor (25SR50F-W). That means you're buying a 15.6-inch LG Gram Book laptop for just $649, and you're getting a monitor valued at $159 thrown in for free, an outstanding deal that delivers amazing value.
The LG Gram Book has an Intel Core i5-1334U processor with integrated graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage. Note that the memory is only 8GB RAM, which is enough for basic productivity and streaming.
The MyView Smart Monitor has a 25-inch FHD (1,920x1,080) IPS display. This monitor stands out from the crowd because it integrates LG's webOS and ThinQ Home Dashboard. It supports LG Magic Remote, Apple AirPlay 2, screen sharing, and Bluetooth, so you can use this monitor for your streaming needs and smart home needs.
Act fast if you want in on this deal. This LG Gram Book and Smart Monitor combo offer runs through February 2, 2025.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core i5-1334U CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD
Release Date: January 2025
Buy it if: You want a laptop that's not too heavy and can handle basic productivity and entertainment tasks, including web surfing, email, social media, and streaming. And go for it if you also have a use for the free monitor.
Don't buy it if: You prefer an even lighter model with higher-resolution display, or if you need a laptop for heavy duty content creation or keeping hundreds of browser tabs open at the same time.
