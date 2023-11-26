Save a slick $160 off the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday sales are well underway at Amazon's website, where you'll find some of the best tech deals of the year, including a plethora of tip-top laptops.
Right now, you can get the affordable HP 15-ef2099nr for $339 at Amazon, down from $499. That's a sizeable savings of $160, and but one of the best laptop deals we'll be sniffing out for Cyber Monday 2023.
Keep checking our around-the-clock coverage for even more holiday discounts!
Today's best HP 15-ef2099nr laptop deal
HP 15-ef2099nr
Was:
$499Now: $339 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $160 off the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop
Features: 15-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: 2023
Price check: Walmart $472
Price history: Originally priced at $499 for this config, this laptop deal takes 32% off, making it roughly the price of the average Chromebook.
Reviews: While our editorial team hasn't gotten the chance to review this model just yet, it boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon; most customers are satisfied with the overall value this machine has to offer.
Buy if: You need a Windows laptop for just the basics, and nothing more. If you just want a cheap machine light web surfing and multimedia streaming, the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop should do the trick.
Don't buy if: You're a gamer, or someone in need of more computing power. Business users will want something with built-in security, too.
