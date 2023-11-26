Save a slick $160 off the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop in this Cyber Monday deal

Deals
By TJ Fink
published

Save $160 off this basic 15-inch laptop at Amazon

HP 15-ef2099nr
Cyber Monday HP laptop deal (Image credit: Amazon)

Cyber Monday sales are well underway at Amazon's website, where you'll find some of the best tech deals of the year, including a plethora of tip-top laptops

Right now, you can get the affordable HP 15-ef2099nr for $339 at Amazon, down from $499. That's a sizeable savings of $160, and but one of the best laptop deals we'll be sniffing out for Cyber Monday 2023

Keep checking our around-the-clock coverage for even more holiday discounts!

Today's best HP 15-ef2099nr laptop deal

Now: $339 @ Amazon

HP 15-ef2099nr
Was: $499
Now: $339 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $160 off the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop

Features: 15-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home 

Release date: 2023

Price check: Walmart $472

Price history: Originally priced at $499 for this config, this laptop deal takes 32% off, making it roughly the price of the average Chromebook

Reviews: While our editorial team hasn't gotten the chance to review this model just yet, it boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon; most customers are satisfied with the overall value this machine has to offer.

Buy if: You need a Windows laptop for just the basics, and nothing more. If you just want a cheap machine light web surfing and multimedia streaming, the HP 15-ef2099nr laptop should do the trick.

Don't buy if: You're a gamer, or someone in need of more computing power. Business users will want something with built-in security, too.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 371 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$2,499
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
6
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
7
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
8
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
9
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,599.99
View Deal
Load more deals
TJ Fink
TJ Fink
Contributing Editor

As a freelance journalist, TJ has over a decade of multi-medium storytelling under his belt. Leveraging a quarter century of collective coddiwompling amid the ever-evolving landscape of wireless gadgetry, his unique editorial background allows him to explore a variety of tech-centric subsectors on this fascinating planet. When he's not field testing new gear in the Catskills, Adirondacks, or an actual field, he can be found sipping Negronis in his living room and crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.