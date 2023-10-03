Early October Prime Day deal drops M2 MacBook Pro to lowest price ever on Amazon

Amazon's October Prime Day sale aka Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 11 next week. However, Amazon is rolling out Apple deals early with an unbeatable discount on the M2 MacBook Pro.

Right now, you can get the 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,049 via Amazon's on-page coupon. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $250 off and the M2 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever. In fact, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal