Early October Prime Day deal drops M2 MacBook Pro to lowest price ever on Amazon
Amazon takes $250 off the MacBook Pro M2 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon's October Prime Day sale aka Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 11 next week. However, Amazon is rolling out Apple deals early with an unbeatable discount on the M2 MacBook Pro.
Right now, you can get the 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,049 via Amazon's on-page coupon. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $250 off and the M2 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever. In fact, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.
Today's best MacBook Pro deal
Apple MacBook Pro M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $1,049 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon.
Key features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID
Product launched: October 2022
Price history: This is the M2 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever
Price comparison: B&H $1,299 | Best Buy $1,299
Reviews consensus: Most reviews agree that the M2 MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance and impressive battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop that for power-hungry productivity demands. The M2 MacBook Pro's configuration is best for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for browsing the web, managing emails, and streaming content.
