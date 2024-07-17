Need a cheap laptop this Prime Day? These 4 laptops are under $300
Just in time for your back-to-school shopping
If you want to pick up a laptop this Prime Day and want to stay on a budget, these are our top four picks. Whether you need a good back-to-school laptop or just a new web browsing platform, these four computers present the best balance of price to performance.
Sure, you could stick to our best Laptops for college or best Chromebooks lists to suit your needs, but Prime Day is all about deals, and these sales are hard to beat. While we have covered some of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals already, for those preferring a Windows operating system, these are the top four picks for your Amazon cart, and they're all under $300.
Today's best laptop deals for under $300
Acer Aspire Go 15: $300 $294 @ Amazon
The Acer Aspire Go 15 is a budget Windows 11 clamshell laptop that offers great value, a comfortable keyboard, plenty of ports, and 10 hours of battery life according to our sister site Tom's Guide's review.
Features: Intel Core i3-N305 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB LPDDR5 memory, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display panel
HP Stream 14 Laptop: $299.99 $279.99 @ Amazon
This colorful, lightweight Windows laptop is the perfect alternative to a Chromebook. Not do the customer reviews praise the style and lightweight form factor of this clamshell laptop, but they also indicate a great value in price to performance.
Features: Intel Celeron Processor, 16GB of memory, 64GB storage, Fast Charge, Up to 11 Hours Long Battery Life, Office 365 1-Year, Win 11 S, Microfiber Bundle, Blue
HP Laptop 14: $469.99 $249.99 @ Amazon
This lightweight laptop is ideal for light computer work, such as web browsing or email management. While some customers complained it was overpriced, with the Prime Day discount, you really can't argue with the price, especially given the specs.
Features: Intel Core i3-1215U processor, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 14-inch HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, Windows 11 Home in S mode
Asus Vivobook Go 15: $229.99 $179.99 @ Amazon
Value and portability are the top selling points of the Vivobook Go 15. Customer reviews support the laptop's lightweight portability and ability to handle basic computing. Because of its budget price point, this won't be the most powerful machine on this list, but you can't beat the value.
Features: Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display, Windows 11 in S Mode, Star Black
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.