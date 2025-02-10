Microsoft's stellar Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Plus CPU drops to $799 in early Presidents Day deal

Presidents Day laptop deals are available at Amazon early this week. If you're due for a new personal computer and considering the Surface Laptop 7, now is an opportune time to save.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 7 for $799 at Amazon. That's $200 cheaper than its normal cost of $999 and one of the best Presidents Day laptop deals happening now. It's available at Walmart and Microsoft for the same price.

Launched in June 2024, the Surface Laptop 7 is a capable laptop for students and business pros.

In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we praise its svelte design, bright display, stellar performance, and long battery life. Although we wish its display was more rich in color, its 120Hz touch screen allows for smooth navigation and media playback. We gave the Surface Laptop 7 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

In one test, our expert laptop reviewer launched 24 Google Chrome tabs, with some of them running YouTube videos while Spotify was streaming in the background. The Surface Laptop 7's performance never waivered.

At $799, the Surface Laptop 7 is a sensible choice if stellar performance and long battery life are important to you.

