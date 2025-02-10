Microsoft's stellar Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Plus CPU drops to $799 in early Presidents Day deal
Amazon takes $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7.
Presidents Day laptop deals are available at Amazon early this week. If you're due for a new personal computer and considering the Surface Laptop 7, now is an opportune time to save.
For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 7 for $799 at Amazon. That's $200 cheaper than its normal cost of $999 and one of the best Presidents Day laptop deals happening now. It's available at Walmart and Microsoft for the same price.
Launched in June 2024, the Surface Laptop 7 is a capable laptop for students and business pros.
In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we praise its svelte design, bright display, stellar performance, and long battery life. Although we wish its display was more rich in color, its 120Hz touch screen allows for smooth navigation and media playback. We gave the Surface Laptop 7 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.
In one test, our expert laptop reviewer launched 24 Google Chrome tabs, with some of them running YouTube videos while Spotify was streaming in the background. The Surface Laptop 7's performance never waivered.
At $799, the Surface Laptop 7 is a sensible choice if stellar performance and long battery life are important to you.
Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deals
Overview
Amazon knocks $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 during its sitewide Presidents Day sale.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the second lowest price ever on the Surface Laptop 7.
Price comparison: Best Buy $799 w/ Total | Microsoft $799 | B&H $799 | Walmart $799
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRader gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize portability, performance, and long battery life. Or, if you're looking for the best MacBook Air alternative. The Surface Laptop 7 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming or a personal computer for casual use. See our best gaming laptops and best laptops buying guides for more options.
