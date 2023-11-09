Forget the new M3 MacBook Pro — 3 Black Friday MacBook deals that are way cheaper
You can pass on Apple's latest and save hundreds
Black Friday is approaching and while the recently released MacBook Pro 14 M3 and MacBook Pro 16 M3 are tempting, there are so many amazing Black Friday MacBook deals to be found.
Currently, the 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook, but it's the cheapest MacBook Pro deal in town.
Don't need the "Pro", then you should take a look at the MacBook Air 13 M2 for $899 ($200 off) with My Best Buy Plus. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals that we've seen so far.
If the MacBook Pro M3 is too rich for your blood then consider these outstanding MacBook deals for far less. We've reviewed them all and whether you are looking for a productivity machine, a content creation station, or the perfect college laptop the Apple Silicon MacBooks tick all those boxes.
3 Black Friday MacBook deals to make you forget about M3
- Apple 13" MacBook Air M2:
was $1,049now $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership
- Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
was $1,299now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2:
was $1,299now $1,199 @ Amazon
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2:
$1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air w/ My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Price check: B&H $949
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099
Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2:
$1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon
Amazon currently takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Pro — which remains an excellent long-lasting option for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro pairs its impressive battery life with solid performance that makes it ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing.
Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch.
Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | B&H $1,199
Bonus MacBook deal of the day
Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999 $849 @ Amazon
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is currently $150 cheaper than normal. We've seen it cheaper, so if you can wait for Black Friday we'd advise holding off, but if you need a laptop today you still can't go wrong with the debut Apple Silicon laptop.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy $999
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.