Forget the new M3 MacBook Pro — 3 Black Friday MacBook deals that are way cheaper

Black Friday is approaching and while the recently released MacBook Pro 14 M3 and MacBook Pro 16 M3 are tempting, there are so many amazing Black Friday MacBook deals to be found.

Currently, the 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook, but it's the cheapest MacBook Pro deal in town.

Don't need the "Pro", then you should take a look at the MacBook Air 13 M2 for $899 ($200 off) with My Best Buy Plus. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals that we've seen so far.

If the MacBook Pro M3 is too rich for your blood then consider these outstanding MacBook deals for far less. We've reviewed them all and whether you are looking for a productivity machine, a content creation station, or the perfect college laptop the Apple Silicon MacBooks tick all those boxes.

3 Black Friday MacBook deals to make you forget about M3

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air w/ My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $949

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099

Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Pro — which remains an excellent long-lasting option for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro pairs its impressive battery life with solid performance that makes it ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | B&H $1,199

Bonus MacBook deal of the day