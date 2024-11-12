Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M3 plummets to just $999 — lowest price ever
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is an incredible early Black Friday value
You don't need to wait for Black Friday to jump on a great deal for a 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3. Amazon now has the baseline MacBook Air M3 model for $999, a $300 savings from its usual $1,299 price.
Amazon only has the silver colorway at this price, but all four colorways for the MacBook Air M3 are $999 at Best Buy. As the entry point to the 15-inch MacBook Air series, this model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Power users who work with massive spreadsheets, have hundreds of open browser tabs, or need to edit high-resolution RAW image and video files might want to consider stepping up to the 16GB RAM/256GB SSD MacBook Air M3, currently $1,299 after $200 off.
We loved the upsized MacBook Air M3. In our review of this laptop, we gave it 4.5 stars, lauding its lightweight design, gorgeous display, terrific performance, and 15+ hour battery life. (We reviewed the configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you love the idea of what the traditional MacBook Air can deliver and prefer the idea of a big screen, this is the laptop for you.
Jump on this deal while you can if you've had an eye on the 15-inch MacBook Air. We've seen Amazon's stock wane quickly, and the price won't last forever. This price won't last forever, and neither will stock. Check out the deal below and lay claim to your new while you can.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, 500 nit brightness, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $999 (all colorways)
Price history: At $999, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far.
Reviews: Apple's M3-charged laptop sets the bar high with its excellent performance and lengthy battery life. And it does so while retaining the iconic MacBook Air thin-and-light style we've come to expect. The 15-inch Air weighs just 3.3 pounds.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize light weight and long battery life. The svelte 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, basic creative tasks like video or photo editing, and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use, heavy video or photo editing, or competitive gaming. Browse our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
