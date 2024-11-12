Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M3 plummets to just $999 — lowest price ever

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to jump on a great deal for a 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3. Amazon now has the baseline MacBook Air M3 model for $999, a $300 savings from its usual $1,299 price.

Amazon only has the silver colorway at this price, but all four colorways for the MacBook Air M3 are $999 at Best Buy. As the entry point to the 15-inch MacBook Air series, this model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Power users who work with massive spreadsheets, have hundreds of open browser tabs, or need to edit high-resolution RAW image and video files might want to consider stepping up to the 16GB RAM/256GB SSD MacBook Air M3, currently $1,299 after $200 off.

We loved the upsized MacBook Air M3. In our review of this laptop, we gave it 4.5 stars, lauding its lightweight design, gorgeous display, terrific performance, and 15+ hour battery life. (We reviewed the configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you love the idea of what the traditional MacBook Air can deliver and prefer the idea of a big screen, this is the laptop for you.

Jump on this deal while you can if you've had an eye on the 15-inch MacBook Air. We've seen Amazon's stock wane quickly, and the price won't last forever. This price won't last forever, and neither will stock. Check out the deal below and lay claim to your new while you can.

