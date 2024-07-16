If I was still in college, the LG Gram SuperSlim is the laptop I'd buy on Prime Day
The lightest and thinnest laptop on Prime Day
Prime Day is finally here, and you won't find better deals than right now unless you feel like waiting four more months. Looking for a thin and light laptop? You cannot beat the LG Gram SuperSlim.
In our LG Gram SuperSlim review, we commended the laptop for its stellar design, coming in at 2.18 pounds and 14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 inches.
If you're looking to throw something in your bag that doesn't feel like you're adding bricks, this is the laptop for you.
The LG Gram SuperSlim with Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD is just $1,599 at Amazon. That's $400 off, which is a steep discount for a laptop getting a 2TB SSD.
To top that off, you get incredible battery life. We're talking 11 hours and 38 minutes. And a stellar OLED display that offers crisp, rich detail. However, keep in mind that we didn't test the Core Ultra model, so the performance and battery life in our review may differ.
However, at just $1,599, the LG Gram SuperSlim needs to be at the top of your list.
Today's best LG Gram SuperSlim deal
LG Gram SuperSlim
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,599 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes a massive $400 off the fantastic LG Gram SuperSlim.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the LG Gram SuperSlim with these specific specs.
Features: Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 RAM: 32GB GPU: Intel Arc Graphics Storage: 2TB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $1,699
Reviews: We loved the LG Gram SuperSlim. It's the world’s thinnest laptop and delivers rival-beating performance, excellent battery life, and a vivid display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want excellent battery life, a super light and thin chassis, a gorgeous OLED display, and something better than a MacBook Air.
Don't buy it if: You want a good keyboard.
