If I was still in college, the LG Gram SuperSlim is the laptop I'd buy on Prime Day

Deals
By
published

The lightest and thinnest laptop on Prime Day

LG Gram SuperSlim deal
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day is finally here, and you won't find better deals than right now unless you feel like waiting four more months. Looking for a thin and light laptop? You cannot beat the LG Gram SuperSlim.

In our LG Gram SuperSlim review, we commended the laptop for its stellar design, coming in at 2.18 pounds and 14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 inches. 

If you're looking to throw something in your bag that doesn't feel like you're adding bricks, this is the laptop for you.

If you're looking to throw something in your bag that doesn't feel like you're adding bricks, this is the laptop for you.

The LG Gram SuperSlim with Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD is just $1,599 at Amazon. That's $400 off, which is a steep discount for a laptop getting a 2TB SSD.

To top that off, you get incredible battery life. We're talking 11 hours and 38 minutes. And a stellar OLED display that offers crisp, rich detail. However, keep in mind that we didn't test the Core Ultra model, so the performance and battery life in our review may differ.

However, at just $1,599, the LG Gram SuperSlim needs to be at the top of your list.

Today's best LG Gram SuperSlim deal

LG Gram SuperSlim Was: $1,999 Now: $1,599 Amazon Overview: Lowest price!

LG Gram SuperSlim
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,599 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes a massive $400 off the fantastic LG Gram SuperSlim. 

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the LG Gram SuperSlim with these specific specs.

Features: Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 RAM: 32GB GPU: Intel Arc Graphics Storage: 2TB SSD

Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Reviews: We loved the LG Gram SuperSlim. It's the world’s thinnest laptop and delivers rival-beating performance, excellent battery life, and a vivid display.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want excellent battery life, a super light and thin chassis, a gorgeous OLED display, and something better than a MacBook Air.

Don't buy it if: You want a good keyboard. 

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 517 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
Check Amazon Prime Day
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
$999
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Low Stock
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch 512GB)
4
Acer Swift X Creator Laptop |...
Walmart
$1,163.04
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
7
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
8
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.3-inch 512GB)
9
MacBook Air (2022) 13.3-inch...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
10
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.