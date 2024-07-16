If I was still in college, the LG Gram SuperSlim is the laptop I'd buy on Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here, and you won't find better deals than right now unless you feel like waiting four more months. Looking for a thin and light laptop? You cannot beat the LG Gram SuperSlim.

In our LG Gram SuperSlim review, we commended the laptop for its stellar design, coming in at 2.18 pounds and 14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 inches.

If you're looking to throw something in your bag that doesn't feel like you're adding bricks, this is the laptop for you.

The LG Gram SuperSlim with Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD is just $1,599 at Amazon. That's $400 off, which is a steep discount for a laptop getting a 2TB SSD.

To top that off, you get incredible battery life. We're talking 11 hours and 38 minutes. And a stellar OLED display that offers crisp, rich detail. However, keep in mind that we didn't test the Core Ultra model, so the performance and battery life in our review may differ.

However, at just $1,599, the LG Gram SuperSlim needs to be at the top of your list.

Today's best LG Gram SuperSlim deal