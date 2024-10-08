I tested over 40 laptops in 2024 — these are my 10 Prime Day recommendations

I've reviewed, tested, and poked around at over 40 laptops this year alone. So when I was asked to put together my personal list of the best Prime Big Deals Day laptops, I leveraged that experience to give you the best of the best.

Of course, not everyone has a laptop slush fund waiting to be spent this October, so I've included picks at multiple price ranges, from budget Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops. And even a MacBook or two for your Apple fans.

So without further ado, these are my top 10 Prime Big Deals Day laptop deals.

Here are my personal top 10 Prime Big Deals Day picks

Top Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 315: $179 $139 @ Walmart

Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. Acer makes some of the most reliable Chromebooks I've ever tested, so if you want one of the best laptops for basic tasks this is the one to buy. The Acer Chromebook 315 is ideal for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content at a fantastically low price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook: $624 $499 @ Walmart

If you're in need of an incredible 2-in-1 Chromebook, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which we have listed as the best budget option in our best 2-in-1 laptops list. In our review, former Laptop Mag Senior Staff Writer Mark Anthony Ramirez found the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook to have speedy AI-infused performance and a fantastic keyboard. It may not blow your mind by any means, but it has speedy performance, sturdy hinges, a great keyboard, and an alluring exterior. This is an excellent choice for budget consumers during October Prime Day. Features: Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch FHD display.

Top ultra-thin laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at walmart.com Apple MacBook Air M1: $699 $649 @ Walmart

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off its launch price and it is the cheapest MacBook you can buy right now. While it may not be the newest MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there with blazing performance and long battery life. I tested the MacBook Air M1 back when I was in the Laptop Mag test lab, and I'm still blown away by how well this laptop performs. So if you want a MacBook but don't want to break your wallet, the MacBook Air M1 is the most economical solution. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3 1TB: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy ($1,599 w/ Plus)

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro M3 and an extra $100 at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. This is one of the best laptops for power users and I personally tested this model back when I was in the Laptop Mag testing lab. As former Laptop Editor-in-Chief Sherri Smith confirmed in our review, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip and it's graphics performance is 65 percent faster too. So for the Mac enthusiast who wants the best for computing and gaming, this is the one to grab. Features: Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, and Mac OS.

Dell XPS 13 (9345): $1,199 $999 @ Dell

Dell has slashed $200 off the price of the XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite. At just $999, this is the lowest price point we've seen for the XPS 13 (9345) so far. This new Copilot+ PC got an astounding 19 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test and is the longest-lasting laptop we've seen this year. Reviewer Rami Tabari was blown away by the svelte design and astounding battery life in our XPS 13 (9345) review. The recent Intel model I reviewed has the same slim chassis and display, just a different processor. Sadly, it's too soon for the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V model of XPS 13 (9350) to be on sale. So if you don't mind running Windows on ARM, the Snapdragon X Elite model is the best XPS 13 to buy right now. Features: Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-90-100) processor, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Windows Copilot+ AI.

Top 2-in-1 laptop deals

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,479 $1,179 @ Amazon

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is our number one 2-in-1 laptop right now, leading our best 2-in-1 laptop list for good reason. It's light at 3.2 pounds, thin at 0.7-inches, features 11 hours of battery life, and is now $300 dollars off at Amazon. This is the best deal you can get for a 2-in-1 laptop right now. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display panel.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch: $899 $649 @ Best Buy

The AMD Ryzen 5 version of the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 16-inch is also on sale for just $549 at Best Buy. The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 is a great all-around laptop for everyone from students to professionals to creatives. At this price, it's a fantastic deal that's tough to beat. In our review of the Yoga 7 2-in-1, Laptop Mag Staff Writer Claire Tabari was impressed by the Yoga's solid performance and clicky keyboard. And at just $649, this 2-in-1 is well worth the money. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a 16-inch IPS display.

Top gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 14: $999 $599 @ MSI If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop under $800, take a look at the MSI Cyborg 14. Its humble specs pack a serious punch, and it's got that nice translucent retro styling for a fun 90s tech vibe. This was one of my favorite laptops of CES 2024 and it stands out as a budget option in the gaming niche. The Cyborg can't game in 4K, but it is a 1080p gaming powerhouse. And it's now under $600. What's not to love? Features: Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display.

Alienware x16 R2: $2,699 $1,999@ Best Buy

Save $700 on the Alienware x16 R2 right now. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, reviewer Rami Tabari wrote about how the laptop supported incredible performance, an excellent keyboard, long battery life, and great thermals all packed into a super thin design. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch 240Hz 2560 x 1600 display.