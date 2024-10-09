I love a good workstation laptop, and you can save up to $3,569 with our top 5 Prime Day picks

If you've been debating whether or not you need that high-powered content creator workstation laptop, I've curated the top five deals that can save you a truly unhinged amount of money thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

I love a good workstation, even if my Photoshop skills don't require quite the amount of power that a dedicated workstation laptop can provide. But we've found deals on some of the best laptops for Photoshop and video editing, so you won't want to pass these by.

If you want a workstation that looks like a premium laptop, the Dell XPS 16 with an RTX 4070 is on sale for $2,949 at Dell, which equals a savings of $950. If you want an extra screen to house some of your editing toolbars, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 (UX8402) is on sale at a price of $1,899 at Amazon, for a savings of $500.

If you want an entry-level, but powerful workstation the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 with an Nvidia RTX 500 GPU is on sale for $1,452 at HP, which is 50% off. But, if you'd rather upgrade to a more medium-range workstation, the HP ZBook Studio 16 G10 with an Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU is on sale at HP for $1,799, which is a savings of $2,709. And those savings continue even for the top-of-the-line specs, so you can get the ZBook Studio 16 G10 with an Nvidia RTX 3000 Ada Generation GPU for just $2,909 at HP, which is a savings of $3,569.

Check our ongoing coverage for more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, on sale October 8 and 9.

Here are our top 5 Content Creation and Workstation laptop picks

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 (UX8402) with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 (UX8402): $2,399 $1,899 @ Amazon Save $500 on the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14. This dual-screen laptop may have slightly older specs, but the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-113900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU make for a powerful creator laptop. With two displays, you've got some extra screen real estate for all of your editing toolbars. Having a 2K OLED display doesn't hurt either. Features: Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of memory, 1TB SSD, 14.5-inch 120Hz 2K (2,560 x 1,600) OLED display, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 16 with Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU

Dell XPS 16 (2024): $3,444 $2,494 @ Dell Save $950 on the Dell XPS 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This powerful premium laptop has the specs to easily flex into being a content-creation powerhouse. Plus, with a 16-inch UHD+ OLED display, it's got all the pixel space and screen real estate you could need. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 16.3-inch UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) OLED display, Windows 11 Pro.

HP ZBook Power 16 G11 with Nvidia RTX 500 GPU

HP ZBook Power 16 G11: $2,904 $1,452 @ HP Save $1,452 on the HP ZBook Power 16 G11. This workstation laptop can be configured with higher specs, but the Core Ultra 5 135H and RTX 500 configuration is a solid entry-level workstation machine with enough power for most Photoshop or video editing tasks. If you're just getting into the world of high-end creator laptops, the HP ZBook Power is a laptop that won't break the bank and still give you the proper workstation experience. Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor, Nvidia RTX 500 GPU, 16GB memory, 512GB storage, 16-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) LED touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home.

HP ZBook Studio 16 G10

HP ZBook Studio 16 G10 with Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU: $4,508 $1,799 @ HP Save $2,709 on t he HP ZBook Studio 16 G10 with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor and Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU. With a 16-inch FHD+ display, this workstation has more than enough power to be a 1080p editing powerhouse. You can also connect it to an external monitor for even more editing power. This is a mid-range workstation at a serious discount, so if you want one of the best editing experiences you can get, this is the laptop to buy. Features: Intel Core i7-13700H processor, Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU, 16GB memory, 1TB SSD, 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS display, Windows 11 Pro.