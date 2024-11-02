Top 5 early Black Friday deals on gaming gear from Razer, Logitech, and more

Whenever friends and family ask me for tips for buying new gaming gear, I recommend waiting until the holiday season. Right now is the best time of year to save as much as possible on everything from controllers to keyboards to mice.

November is just starting, but there are already many great deals on gaming gear. If you're not sure where to start, I have you covered. I found five Black Friday gaming deals to kick off your weekend holiday shopping.

For example, the special Fortnite Edition Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse is now 20% off on Amazon. This mouse looks awesome, and the DeathAdder is among the top-selling gaming mice on the market. You really can't go wrong with one of these. They're reliable, easy to set up, and offer fantastic performance. The Fortnite special edition makes a great gift, too.

If you want to level up your gaming setup, you can save $50 on the Logitech G923 Racing bundle this weekend, complete with a wheel, pedals, shifter, and handbrake.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Here are this weekend's top 5 gaming deals for Black Friday!

Top 5 early Black Friday gaming deals

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel Bundle: $489 $440 @ Amazon



Fans of racing games know there's nothing like playing with a real racing wheel and pedals. Whether you're buying your first racing wheel or upgrading your current setup, you don't want to miss this discount on the Logitech G923. This complete bundle has everything you need to build an immersive racing setup for playing Forza, F1, and all your other favorite racing games.

Razer Kraken V3 X Wired USB Gaming Headset: $99 $72 @ Amazon

A great headset can make or break your PC gaming experience. That's why you don't want to miss out on this Razer Kraken V3 X wired gaming headset discount. The special Fortnite edition is down to just $72 right now! It looks fantastic and even includes a bonus in-game item. If the Fortnite colorway isn't your style, you can also get the original black version for just $45 right now!

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $169 $135 @ Amazon

With this Black Friday deal, snagSnag the special Fortnite Edition Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless for just $135! The design on this special edition makes an already fantastic gaming mouse even better (and perfect for gifting). The DeathAdder weighs just 63 grams and boasts a 90-hour battery life. If the Fortnite edition isn't your style, you can get the original black version for just $108 this weekend.

ASUS ROG Strix Impact III Wireless Gaming Mouse: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Consider the Asus ROG Strix Impact III for a wireless gaming mouse with excellent battery life. It boasts up to 500 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and weighs just 57 grams. At $39, this mouse is a steal! It also makes the perfect affordable gift for PC gamers.