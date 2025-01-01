Save up to $470 on these gaming laptops from Lenovo, Acer, and MSI for a limited time
If you're still looking for a new gaming laptop, start the new year right with one of these gaming laptop deals at B&H Photo. With discounts ranging from $300 to $470, these three gaming laptops can deliver powerful experiences for any budget.
The least expensive of the bunch is the MSI Cyborg 15 at $799. That's a $300 savings over the usual price and an excellent deal on a capable gaming system that costs under $1,000. This model includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate.
The next two models actually both hit a more mid-range — and more accessible — price after their discounts.
For example, the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is now $1,379, a massive $470 cut from its regular $1,849 price (B&H notes it has a "limited supply" at this price). That's an excellent saving that takes this pricey system from a stratospheric level to a more affordable price without sacrificing its excellent complement of components. This system includes a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 2.5K display is a treat, with a super-fast 240Hz refresh fast and 100% of the sRGB color gamut, plus Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. In our review of the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9, we gave this system 4.5 out of 5 stars for its terrific performance, multitude of ports, appealing keyboard, and excellent display.
Finally, there's the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 at $1,249, down from $1,649. That's a strong $400 discount that makes the 18-inch Predator Helios Neo more of a stretch consideration for anyone looking to spend $1,000 vs. its usual premium pricing. This model also has a similar set of components, with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The real distinction here is this model's large 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, with 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. In our review of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18, we gave it 4 out 5 stars, citing its value as an 18-inch model and its strong performance.
These three gaming laptops deliver options depending on your budget and display goals. While B&H Photo doesn't specify when these instant savings discounts end, at least one has a limited supply, so act fast if you see something you like.
