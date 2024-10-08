Prime Day: Budget gamers can save over $400 on Asus TUF gaming laptops

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing and I've already got my eye on some new gaming gear from Asus. I review gaming laptops and peripherals for a living, so I know it can be a real challenge to find high-performance gaming tech at an affordable price. That's why I always try to leverage big sales like Prime Big Deal Days to save hundreds of dollars on my gaming gear.

I found three huge discounts on Asus gaming laptops that you don't want to miss out on if you're a PC gamer. For example, you can snag an Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for just $999 right now! That's an incredible bargain (and a chunky $400 discount off the regular price).

That's just the tip of the iceberg. If you're looking for a gaming laptop that offers great performance and specs under $1,500, these deals are for you.

To check out all of the top tech deals we found, visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Today's top Asus TUF Gaming deals for Prime Big Deal Days

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): $1799 $1499 @ Amazon Specs: 16-inch GHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The Asus TUF Gaming A16 is the latest 16-inch laptop in Asus's budget line-up, but it offers a lot of value for its price. You get a Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, which just launched earlier this year, paired with a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. That's enough power to handily compete with a desktop gaming PC, let alone most other similarly-priced laptops. At $1500, this gaming laptop is a steal. Buy it if: You want a powerful 16-inch gaming laptop at a mid-range price with a current-gen processor and GPU. Don't buy it if: You need more than 1TB of storage, want a sub-15-inch display, or want a large 17 or 18-inch display.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 4060) (2023): $1399 $999 @ Amazon

Specs: 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The Asus TUF Gaming A15 might be from last year, but it's one of this year's best gaming laptop deals for Prime Big Deal Days. For just $1000, you get a seriously impressive gaming laptop complete with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 1TB of RAM, which is double what most budget gaming laptops offer these days. If you're gaming on a budget, the 2023 Asus TUF Gaming A15 should be at the top of your list, especially at this price. Buy it if: You want great value for your money on a budget of around $1000 Don't buy it if: You want a QHD display, need more than 1TB of storage, or want an RTX 4070 graphics card