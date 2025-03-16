Save up to $600 on Dell laptops in massive March sale — includes Alienware and XPS

Dell's latest sale delivers outstanding deep discounts across a range of laptops. Whether you seek a powerful gaming rig, a system for creative output, or a laptop suited for general productivity tasks, Dell has something on sale for you.

Gamers should look at the Dell Alienware x16 r2 gaming laptop now $2,599 (a $500 discount) or the Dell Alienware m16 r2 gaming laptop for $1,599 (a $300 discount). The biggest differences between the two? The Alienware x16 packs Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and a FHD+ display with a mind-blowing 480Hz refresh rate while the Alienware m16 has an RTX 4060 graphics with a QHD+ 240Hz display.

Some of our other picks include models with Dell's XPS and Inspiron familiar sub-branding. Dell announced at CES 2025 that the company will retire those model names, but these models remain an outstanding choice and value in early 2025

For example, you can save $400 on the Dell XPS 13 with OLED touchscreen, now $1,599. And you can save $600 on the larger-screen Dell XPS 14 (now $1899) and Dell XPS 16 (now $2,449).

If affordability is top of mind, run don't walk to snag the Dell Inspiron 15 for $449, a $100 discount. Our final pick falls at the opposite end of the computing spectrum, with a $340 discount on the Dell Precision 3291 workstation for professionals, bringing the price down to $2,819.

Act fast to snag one of these deals, the sale ends on March 23 or until they sell out.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Alienware x16 r2: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell Save $500 on the Dell Alienware x16 r2 gaming laptop. This powerful rig includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and a display with a crazy-fast 480Hz refresh rate. In our Alienware x16 r2 review, we praised this model's terrific mechanical keyboard, excellent battery life for a gaming laptop, and impressive performance. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1980 x 1200) display with 480Hz , Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 1TB SSD

Dell XPS 13: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Dell Save $400 on the Dell XPS 13. This configuration of the venerable XPS 13 has a brilliant and sharp 3K OLED touchscreen. It weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it the perfect portable companion. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit display with 60Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Dell XPS 14: was $2,499 now $1,899 at Dell Save $600 on the Dell XPS 14. This model has a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen and is still highly portable at 3.8 pounds. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (3200 x 2000) OLED display with 40-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 16: was $3,049 now $2,449 at Dell Save $600 on the Dell XPS 16. This model has a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen and is still highly portable at 3.8 pounds. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (3200 x 2000) OLED display with 40-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549 now $449 at Dell Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 15. This model has a still-capable 12th Gen Intel processor and is a bargain at $449. This is a great system for handling everyday productivity tasks. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home