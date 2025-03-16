Save up to $600 on Dell laptops in massive March sale — includes Alienware and XPS

Deals
By published

Save big on Dell laptops

Dell's latest sale delivers outstanding deep discounts across a range of laptops. Whether you seek a powerful gaming rig, a system for creative output, or a laptop suited for general productivity tasks, Dell has something on sale for you.

Gamers should look at the Dell Alienware x16 r2 gaming laptop now $2,599 (a $500 discount) or the Dell Alienware m16 r2 gaming laptop for $1,599 (a $300 discount). The biggest differences between the two? The Alienware x16 packs Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and a FHD+ display with a mind-blowing 480Hz refresh rate while the Alienware m16 has an RTX 4060 graphics with a QHD+ 240Hz display.

Some of our other picks include models with Dell's XPS and Inspiron familiar sub-branding. Dell announced at CES 2025 that the company will retire those model names, but these models remain an outstanding choice and value in early 2025

For example, you can save $400 on the Dell XPS 13 with OLED touchscreen, now $1,599. And you can save $600 on the larger-screen Dell XPS 14 (now $1899) and Dell XPS 16 (now $2,449).

If affordability is top of mind, run don't walk to snag the Dell Inspiron 15 for $449, a $100 discount. Our final pick falls at the opposite end of the computing spectrum, with a $340 discount on the Dell Precision 3291 workstation for professionals, bringing the price down to $2,819.

Act fast to snag one of these deals, the sale ends on March 23 or until they sell out.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Alienware x16 r2
Dell Alienware x16 r2: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell

Save $500 on the Dell Alienware x16 r2 gaming laptop. This powerful rig includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and a display with a crazy-fast 480Hz refresh rate. In our Alienware x16 r2 review, we praised this model's terrific mechanical keyboard, excellent battery life for a gaming laptop, and impressive performance. 

Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1980 x 1200) display with 480Hz , Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 1TB SSD

View Deal
Dell Alienware m16 r2
Dell Alienware m16 r2: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Dell

Save $300 on this Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060 gaming config. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek package.

Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with 240Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD

View Deal
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Dell

Save $400 on the Dell XPS 13. This configuration of the venerable XPS 13 has a brilliant and sharp 3K OLED touchscreen. It weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it the perfect portable companion.

Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit display with 60Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

View Deal
Dell XPS 14
Dell XPS 14: was $2,499 now $1,899 at Dell

Save $600 on the Dell XPS 14. This model has a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen and is still highly portable at 3.8 pounds.

Features: 14.5-inch 3K (3200 x 2000) OLED display with 40-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell XPS 16
Dell XPS 16: was $3,049 now $2,449 at Dell

Save $600 on the Dell XPS 16. This model has a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen and is still highly portable at 3.8 pounds.

Features: 14.5-inch 3K (3200 x 2000) OLED display with 40-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $549 now $449 at Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 15. This model has a still-capable 12th Gen Intel processor and is a bargain at $449. This is a great system for handling everyday productivity tasks.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell Precision 3591
Dell Precision 3591: was $3,159 now $2,819 at Dell

Save $340 on the Dell Precision 3591 workstation. This powerhouse targets heavy-duty business computing needs CPU, GPU, and NPU design.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

View Deal
Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

